If You Need an SSD, This 2TB Crucial Unit Is The Cheapest It's Ever Been

Crucial MX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD

Crucial MX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD | $200 | Amazon

It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive in 2020. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.



SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. And this Crucial MX500 2TB is down to its lowest price ever.

Look, it’s a buy purchase. But y ou deserve better .