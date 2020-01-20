It's all consuming.
If You Need an SSD, This 2TB Crucial Unit Is The Cheapest It's Ever Been

Tercius
Crucial MX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD | $200 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive in 2020. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.

SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. And this Crucial MX500 2TB is down to its lowest price ever.

Look, it’s a buy purchase. But you deserve better.

