If You Need a Hand, Male Stimulators Are up to 70% off at Babeland

There are three featured stimulators over at Babeland right now on sale. If you’re a beginner these are a good place to start. This deal is great even if you’re just a little curious and don’t want to commit to anything too pricey. Or are you a veteran of solo sessions? Each of these speaks to those needs.

This is a little on the nose, well mouth, as far as these go. This stroker has dual openings because variety is nice. The sleeve is a good starter as it is soft, stretchy, and very pliable. Plus you get to choose the pressure and speed you need. It’s safe with lube and simple enough to wash with soap and water. Just remember to clean it and let it dry before storing it because you really don’t need mold on delicate parts.

This is the brother stroker to the above and has all the same features except the shape on this one makes it easier to grip. Also, it is ribbed on the inside for extra sensations. Add water-based lube for the perfect glide. Then rinse and repeat.

If you’re in the market for something a little more advanced and your a pro with the boy toys the Lelo Vibrating Stroker is for you and it’s 30% off. The Remoji (it’s government name) is designed so you do less work and can relax more. It’s got two motors that create vibes at the speed you need. It works in tandem with an app that pulses to preset music-driven patterns. This gives new meaning to pleasure playlist. Turn the app over to your partner and let them take the wheel of different modes. It’ll be a really fun game. I promise.

