Holiday 2020

If You Need a Break From Our Current Age of Calamity, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Is $50 at Amazon

Giovanni Colantonio
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | $50 | Amazon
Screenshot: Nintendo
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | $50 | Amazon

If you think about it, we’re kind of living in a real age of calamity right now. 2020 has been the kind of dark era of history that future children will ask their grandparents about. “What was it like? Was it really as bad as it sounded?” They will probably be less interested in hearing about 2020's standout Zelda spinoff Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but honestly, that’s what I’d rather tell these hypothetical kids about. This Dynasty Warriors-like game expands the world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by fleshing out its characters and lore amid big battles. I will tell my grandkids about my war stories, like the time I took down a Lynel with half a heart left. They will say “Grandpa, please” and I will say “Hyyyahhh.” If you also want to share this moment with your future kids, the new release is down to $50 at Amazon.

