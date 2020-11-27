If You Need a Break From Our Current Age of Calamity, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Is $50 at Amazon

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Screenshot : Nintendo

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | $50 | Amazon



If you think about it, we’re kind of living in a real age of calamity right now. 2020 has been the kind of dark era of history that future children will ask their grandparents about. “What was it like? Was it really as bad as it sounded?” They will probably be less interested in hearing about 2020's standout Zelda spinoff Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but honestly, that’s what I’d rather tell these hypothetical kids about. This Dynasty Warriors-like game expands the world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by fleshing out its characters and lore amid big battles. I will tell my grandkids about my war stories, like the time I took down a Lynel with half a heart left. They will say “Grandpa, please” and I will say “Hyyyahhh.” If you also want to share this moment with your future kids, the new release is down to $50 at Amazon.