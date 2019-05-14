Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t have a ton of storage space for extra toilet paper rolls, or if you just don’t want your house guests (or yourself) to panic when a roll goes empty, this InterDesign toilet paper holder is one of the best looking ways to store the most precious paper in your house.

It normally costs around $23, but today on Amazon, the gold model is all the way down to $13, an all-time low. You’ll want to buy this one before it goes down the drain.