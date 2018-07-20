Graphic: Shep McAllister

Of all the high profile Prime Day deals, the 6 qt. Instant Pot Duo for $59 was probably the quickest to sell out. If you didn’t manage to grab one, it’s back on sale for $75, which is obviously not as good a deal as Prime Day, but is still $25 less than usual, and the best price of the year with that one notable exception.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

