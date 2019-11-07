It's all consuming.
If You Missed Horizon Zero Down, Now's Your Chance to Grab It With All DLC For $14

Eric Ravenscraft
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition | $14 | Amazon

The PS4-exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn is a fantastic, open-world sandbox game where you hunt monsters, crawl through dungeons, and uncover the secrets of what happened to the vaguely post-post-apocalypse you find yourself in.

It’s a stellar game with one major flaw: it came out one week before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. For that reason, you might’ve missed it when it came out, but the game is now down to a mere $14, and includes the DLC expansion The Frozen Wilds. If you haven’t gotten around to picking it up yet, do yourself a favor and grab it before some other hotly anticipated game lands on your PS4.

Eric Ravenscraft
Freelance writer for The Inventory.

