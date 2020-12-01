It's all consuming.
If You Missed All the Cyber Weekend Sales, at Least You Can Get an 18" Pikachu Funko Pop for $70

Giovanni Colantonio
18" Pikachu Funko Pop | $70 | Gamestop
Image: Gamestop
Black Friday is over. Blyber Weekend is donezo. Cyber Monday? Dead and buried. Today is simply Tuesday. Normal Tuesday. Nothing fancy about it. Time really flies, right? You’re probably kicking yourself this morning for not loading up on deals this weekend, aren’t you? The FOMO is powerful and it will haunt you forever. But wait, what’s that in the distance? Why, it’s GameStop with some last minute Tuesday deals! And what do they have? It’s an 18" Pikachu Funko Pop for $70. We are saved. You will love 18" Pikachu Funko Pop. You will obey 18" Pikachu Funko Pop. 18" Pikachu Funko Pop does not judge you for missing game sales. 18" Pikachu Funko Pop only asks to sit on a shelf and be 18". This is what Normal Tuesday is all about.

