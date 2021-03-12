If You Liked the Outriders Demo, Pre-Order the Full Game for $50 on Xbox

Outriders (Xbox) EMCETHS38 Screenshot : Square Enix

Outriders (Xbox) | $50 | Newegg | Use code EMCETHS38

At this point, you’ve hopefully had a chance to try out the Outriders demo. The third-person shooter is a new joint by People Can Fly and it features some fun ability-based gameplay. The full game is coming on April 1 (no joke), so you won’t have to wait very long to get back into it. If you liked what you played, you can pre-order the game from Newegg today and save a little cash. The retailer has the Day One Edition down to $50 if you use the code EMCETHS38 at checkout. This only works for the Xbox version of the game, so PlayStation and PC players will have to wait for their day. Remember that your progress from the demo will carry over to the full game, so you won’t have to do all that plot setup again. I hope you chose the right character class.