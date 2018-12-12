Image: Enso

Wedding rings are a solemn reminder that you and your partner are in this thing together ‘til death do you part, but that won’t stop your band from parting your finger from your hand if you happen to it get caught on something — especially if you’re the sort of person who’s super active, works with machinery, etc. Enter Enso: the safer ring, made of silicone, and for the holidays, they’re taking 25% off sitewide. Unlike metal rings, Enso’s silicone rings will snap from pressure (instead of your finger), plus their Elements collection offerings are infused with actual metal for a nice shine.

Or, just take home one of their many styles, which includes stackable and uniquely textured options, because they’re cool and you like to wear rings while also keeping all your digits attached to your body — no S.O. required.