If you’re fortunate enough to have access to fiber internet, but for some reason haven’t made the switch from cable yet, Verizon Fios is offering some pretty tempting extra incentives, for a limited time.
If you sign up for the 300mbps up/300mbps down plan, you’ll get a two year price guarantee at $60/month (not the same as a contract, you can cancel any time), up to $500 to cover an early termination fee from your current provider, and a $100 prepaid Visa card.
Advertisement
But the better deal, in my opinion is the 940/880 plan. You’ll pay $80/month for dramatically faster speeds—not that 300/300 is slow, by any means—and that price is locked in for three years. You’ll also get a free wireless router rental if you need one, the same $500 ETF payoff, and a $200 prepaid Visa card.
These prepaid Visa cards are only available through June 5, and obviously, Fios isn’t available everywhere, but it doesn’t hurt to check!