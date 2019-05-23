Photo: Verizon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re fortunate enough to have access to fiber internet, but for some reason haven’t made the switch from cable yet, Verizon Fios is offering some pretty tempting extra incentives, for a limited time.



If you sign up for the 300mbps up/300mbps down plan, you’ll get a two year price guarantee at $60/month (not the same as a contract, you can cancel any time), up to $500 to cover an early termination fee from your current provider, and a $100 prepaid Visa card.

Advertisement

But the better deal, in my opinion is the 940/880 plan. You’ll pay $80/month for dramatically faster speeds—not that 300/300 is slow, by any means—and that price is locked in for three years. You’ll also get a free wireless router rental if you need one, the same $500 ETF payoff, and a $200 prepaid Visa card.

These prepaid Visa cards are only available through June 5, and obviously, Fios isn’t available everywhere, but it doesn’t hurt to check!