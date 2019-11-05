It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

If You Have An Amazon Prime Credit Card, You Can Get Up to 20% Back On Tech Purchases

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
9.1K
3
2
Up to 20% Cash Back On Select Products With Amazon Prime Credit Card | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Up to 20% Cash Back On Select Products With Amazon Prime Credit Card | Amazon

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and if you pay your credit card bills off every month, then there’s a really good chance you already have an Amazon Prime credit card to get that sweet, sweet 5% cash back on every purchase. For a limited time though, you can boost that 5% to as much as 20% on select products throughout the store, including a bunch of brand name tech.

Advertisement

You can find all of the eligible items on this page, and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. If you have a Prime credit card tied to your account, you should also see the offer in small print on the individual product page.

Also note that in many cases, the bonus applies to multiple SKUs within the same product family (i.e. the promotional page lists this 128GB microSD card as being eligible for 15% cash back, but you’ll get the same offer for 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB cards as well as long as they’re shipped and sold by Amazon).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Fix You Own Car With the Help of These $9 Jack Stands
AmazonBasics Home Essentials Are On Sale, So Stock Up On Rechargeable Batteries And a Lot More
Bundle Up Before the Cold Weather Hits With Outwear From Jachs, Starting at $34

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts