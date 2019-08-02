Screenshot: Twitch

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’re entitled to become a Twitch Prime member at no extra cost. And if you’re a Twitch Prime member, you can add the legendary Jim Brown to your Madden 20 Ultimate Team for free.



Even if you don’t have the game yet, or aren’t sure if you’re going to buy it, you can still add Jim Brown to your EA account now, and he’ll be available to your team if and when you do get the game.