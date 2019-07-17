Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

VARIDESK Standing Desk Anti-Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat | $56 | Amazon

Look, we’re not going to judge you if you want to take your shoes off at work. It might not be totally accepted by your coworkers, but your feet need it. If you stand at your work desk all day long, that can be very rough on your feet, knees, hips, and back. You can get a VARIDESK Standing Desk Anti-Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat for $56 when you clip the 25% off coupon. The mat has a dense core that supports standing for long hours. There is a groove and rollerball in the center of the mat to allow you to stretch and bend your feet, ankles, and legs.

If you don’t have a standing desk but have always wanted one, you can get the VARIDESK Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter on sale as well. When you clip the 25% off coupon, it brings this standing desk down to $371.