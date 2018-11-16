Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Update: This sold out literally seconds after we posted it. We suspect it’ll be back though, so keep an eye on our Twitter feed for updaets.

We thought the days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales were behind us, but lo, here it is once again for Black friday. If your membership is due to expire soon, or hell, even if it isn’t, you’ll want to take advantage of this. This is as good a price as you’re ever likely to see, so if you own a PlayStation, or are planning to get one this holiday season, this is a no-brainer.

