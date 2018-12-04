Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

I don’t know why but big ass TVs make people happy. And if I know anything about the science of happiness (which I assure you, I do not), this 70-inch RCA smart TV is going to make some of you really happy.



Will it look as good as Samsung’s QLED sets? Of course not. Will it have the same inky, deep blacks as LG’s OLEDs? Keep dreaming.

But if size is your most important consideration, it’s hard to pass up a 70-inch screen, with 4K and built-in streaming apps, for $550.