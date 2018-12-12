Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

First: Don’t @ me about canned meat being inferior or whatever, because nobody is under the delusion that preserved food is better than fresh. Sometimes you’re just hungry and in search of a quick/easy/convenient meal, and canned goods are one way to meet that need.

Now, let’s talk about how annoying it can be to drain cans. Actually there’s not much to discuss there, because it’s just a small, inconvenient fact of life that everybody’s aware of. So I added the Progressive Prepworks Can Colander to my Amazon cart the instant I saw it, and I’m weirdly excited about the prospect of slightly easier food prep.

You’d pay at least a dollar more or have to deal with in-store pickup (or both) anywhere else, so while today’s price isn’t a huge discount, it’s still a good buy. Note that it’s designed to fit only certain cans, though, so don’t get too crazy with your plans.

