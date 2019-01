Graphic: Shep McAllister

Terraforming Mars is a board game about, uh, terraforming Mars. It has great reviews on Amazon, an 8.4 rating on Board Game Geek, and is down to its best price since last April. If you have some family time to kill over the next few weeks, each game should last you a couple of hours or so.