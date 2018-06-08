Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t picked up a PlayStation VR kit, I don’t think we’ve ever seen a better deal than this one. Just $250 gets you the headset, two Move controllers, the camera, and a copy of Skyrim. That’s $100 less than the usual price on this bundle. Just remember, the arrow in your knee isn’t real, you can still be an adventurer.



The Doom bundle is also on sale for $50 less, though it doesn’t include the Move controllers, which cost about $90-$100 a la carte.

Need a PS4 Pro console or an extra controller? Those are on sale as well.