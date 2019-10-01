Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray | $8 | Amazon | Clip $2 coupon

Not everyone has room for or wants a knife block on their counter. If you prefer to organize these things out of sight, a drawer organizer is your best bet. You can get the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray for $8 when you clip $2 coupon. You can safely store up to nine knives, with room for blades up to nine inches in length.