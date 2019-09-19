Screenshot: Groupon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership | Groupon



If you’ve been on the fence about getting a Costco membership, now is a perfect time to give in. For a limited time, Groupon is running a promotion where you can get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60. Plus, you’ll get a $20 Costco Shop Card and coupons.

Those exclusive Costco coupons are for:

Free Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs ($17.99 value)

Free Kirkland Signature Create-a-Size® Paper Towels ($15.99 value)

$10 off Fresh Meat (beef, chicken, pork, or fish; excludes deli items)

$25 off an order of $250+ on Costco.com

This deal is for new customers only and not valid to current Costco members, nor is it eligible for people whose membership expired after May 1, 2019.