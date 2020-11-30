It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

If You Didn't Grab a Nintendo Switch This Weekend, Here's How You Can Still Get One in Time for the Holidays

Giovanni Colantonio
Nintendo Switch | $300 | Amazon
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
There have been a lot of Nintendo Switch sales over the past few days. You could get one with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or with Mario pint glasses. You could have gotten an Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed one, or the brand new Fortnite bundle. If you missed all of that, don’t worry. You can still save the holidays by grabbing a Nintendo Switch at Amazon. The retailer is restocking the console on December 15 and you can place your order now. You should have plenty of time to wrap that sucker up or get it under the tree before your kids get suspicious that you missed the boat. If you can’t get one in time, you can always blame it on the Grinch.

