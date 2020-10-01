If You Didn't Decorate During Septemberween Today Is the Day to Get Serious With These Spooky Skeletons

Skeleton Decorations Sale Image : Wayfair

It’s October which means if you didn’t start celebrating in September it’s now officially Halloween. Yes, the entire month. If you haven’t already begun decorating now’s a great time to do so. I’ve become kind of obsessed with these skeletons from Wayfair over the last day. Since my favorite holiday will be very different this year we might as well have a little fun even if it’s just at our own homes. Check out over three thousand skeleton figures in all forms and find the perfect one for your haunted house.

This Posable Halloween Skeleton ($40) is 25% off and looks like they are just having a great undead existence. We should all be so lucky. This is one full body piece made of plastic and has poseable joints, so hilarity can ensue. It’s easy to take apart and put together if need be, weighs about three pounds, and stands about forty-eight inches high.

Shriek’s his name and I bet you can guess his game. Grab this screaming torso of bones for a grotesque additional to your yard or garden. Hand-painted and cast in resin Shriek is the perfect mascot for 2020. He’s eleven inches long, six inches high, and weighs two pounds so easy to move around wherever you need to do some scaring.

It’s not just human skeletons having all the fun, animals are right there with them. If you’re a fan of those inflatable yard decorations there’s plenty to pick from. This Inflatable Skeleton Dinosaur ($90) is six feet tall and is more of a cutesy spooky vibe. It’s pretty adorable even while gripping the jack-o-lantern. It lights up for all to see when the sun sets and is self-inflating so easy to set up and takedown. This will be the talk of the neighborhood and great for photo ops all October.

