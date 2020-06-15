If You Can't Remember Your Last Good Night's Sleep It Might Be Time for Memory Foam

Two Memory Foam Pillows Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Two Memory Foam Pillows | $29 | Meh



A good night’s sleep can make all the difference in how your day goes. Good pillows can be one of the easiest fixes for this. Meh has two memory foam pillows in classic or contour for just $29. Normally these pillows run up to $60 together so this is a great deal for a troubled sleeper.

These pillows are constructed from rayon and are made with iCool technology if you tend to run a little hot in slumber. Both pillow options have memory foam that provides comfort all night long. The classic is recommended for all types of sleepers, whereas the contour is more for side and back sleepers. Memory foam pillows also provide excellent support for not just your head but your neck and shoulders too. The foam is antimicrobial and hypoallergenic and the knit covers zip off so they’re easy to toss in the wash. These pillows are exclusively priced and the deal ends at midnight unless they sell out first.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.