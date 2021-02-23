If You Build It, They Will Come: Get LEGO Games on Switch for $17

Nintendo Switch LEGO Games Sale Screenshot : Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Nintendo Switch LEGO Games Sale | $17 | Best Buy

Who doesn’t love LEGOs ? I mean, really, what reason could one possibly have to hate LEGOs ? I suppose if you have stepped on a lot of LEGOs in your day, you might hold a grudge. But otherwise, they’re a delightful toy that both children and adults can agree on. The same goes for LEGO games, which are perfectly fun in their own right. Today at Best Buy, you can pick up select LEGO games on Nintendo Switch for just $17. That includes games like LEGO The Incredibles, LEGO Jurassic World, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. The benefit of buying LEGO games over actual LEGOs is that they won’t hurt if you step on them. So if that’s your main sticking point, here’s the solution.