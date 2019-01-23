Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Apple Smart Keyboard is the perfect accessory to go with that 2017 iPad Pro you bought yesterday. At $110, this is a great deal made even better by the fact that it costs $42 less than what’s currently on Amazon right now—just make sure to use the promo code KJSMARTKEY.

It’ll connect to your iPad Pro with the Smart Connector and folds into a cover when not in use. And, hey, if you bought an iPad Pro... you actually want to do more than dick around with it, right?