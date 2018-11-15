Photo: MassDrop

There’s an old joke that NASA spent millions developing a pen that could write in space, and the Russians used a pencil. Whatever, it was totally worth it. MassDrop’s selling two-packs of the official Fisher Space Pens for $32 right now, so you too can write in zero gravity, in sub-zero temperatures, or even under water.



Multiple finishes are available at checkout, some of which have a surcharge associated. If you want a brass one, Amazon also has them on sale for $16 each.