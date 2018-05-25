There’s an old joke that NASA spent millions developing a pen that could write in space, and the Russians used a pencil. Whatever, it was totally worth it. Amazon’s selling the official Fisher space pen for just $11 right now, so you too can write in zero gravity, in sub-zero temperatures, or even under water.
If This $11 Pen Is Good Enough For NASA, It's Good Enough For You
