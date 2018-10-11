Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 25% off any order (maximum $75 discount) with promo code JUSTDYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $169. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $250 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

If you’ve had your eye on the absurd-but-somehow-worth-it Dyson hair dryer, $220 is the best price we’ve ever seen.