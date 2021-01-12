If Pixar Made Kitchen Utensils It'd Look Like This Umite Chef Set, Now Just $22

Umite Chef Kitchen Utensils Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Umite Chef Kitchen Utensils Set | $22 | Amazon Gold Box



If you’re a funky little kitchen witch with a panache for color you might need to upgrade your magic cooking tools. This beautifully vibrant set from Umite Chef has fifteen pieces and is on sale today for 21% off.

Each of these silicone utensils is a bright hue and made of durable and environment-friendly materials. The stainless handles won’t chip, warp or melt. Easy to grip and won’t stick, so perfect for tougher dishes that require a bit of strength to whip up. Easy to clean and can withstand a lot of recipes including ones that might require well over 400 degrees of heat. This set includes a ladle, a pasta fork, a spoonula, a slotted spoon, tongs, a turner, a large spatula, a whisk, three small spatulas , a brush, and a ho lder to nestle them all in. Plus it comes in a cute g ift box. No wonder this is one of Am azon’s best sellers.

Free two-day shipping for Pr ime members.