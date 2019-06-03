Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Gloomhaven: Forgotten Circles Expansion | $33 | Amazon

If the 21-pound, top-rated Gloomhaven just wasn’t quite enough board game for you, the recently-released expansion pack is on sale for $33 today, down from the usual $40.



$95 Gloomhaven 4407 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Gloomhaven: Forgotten Circles adds 20 new scenarios that take place after the events of Gloomhaven, plus a new character class, seven new monsters (including three bosses), and 14 new items. And as you’d expect, it has a stellar rating on Board Game Geek, just like the base game.

While you’re at it, you should probably pick up the removable sticker set for the expansion.