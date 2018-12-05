Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If your refrigerator doesn’t have an automatic ice maker, or if you just want one for something like a boat or an RV, this countertop model can produce up to 26 pounds of ice per day.



You could also use it as a backup ice source for your holiday gatherings, since the ice always seems to run out long before the beverages. At $40 off, it’ll eventually pay for itself in all those bags of ice you no longer have to buy.

