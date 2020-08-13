I Wish These Botanic Hearth Shampoos Could Cure My Male Pattern Baldness, Now 20% off

Save 20% on Botanic Hearth Shower Products Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Save 20% on Botanic Hearth Shower Products | Amazon Gold Box

I was born with a genetic hair defect and I’m mad as hell. How cruel is it that I’m predisposed to hair loss no matter what I do? There’s no quick and easy fix, but products like these make me feel like I’m doing something to fight the good fight. Today only, save 20% on Botanic Hearth’s body washes and shampoos, including this two pack of shampoo and conditioner featuring biotin, ginger oil, tea tree oil, vitamin E, and more. Paraben and sulfate free, these shampoos are gentle on a wide variety of hair types and they’re formulated to stimulate new growth. It’s only $20 for the pair post-discount. There are Tea Tree body washes on sale for $12 each, too.

