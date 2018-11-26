Graphic: Chelsea Stone

First, the very good news: Amazon has bestowed upon us a Gold Box filled with cool athleisure and sneakers for both men and women. The deal features up to 50% off coveted brands like Reebok, New Balance, Champion, and PUMA. Lounge in some drawstring pants, lace up some trendy platform kicks, and chill like the chill person you are.



Now, the sort of weird news: Also included in this Gold Box is a pair of Snapchat Spectacles from ye old Snap Inc., on sale for $140. It’s the only non-apparel item here, which is odd. But if you feel compelled to document your look via high-tech eyewear, by all means, snap to it.