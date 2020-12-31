It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
I Solemnly Swear That I Am Toasty and Good in This Marauder's Map Blanket

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Marauder’s Map Throw Blanket | $15 | Bed Bath &amp; Beyond
Marauder’s Map Throw Blanket | $15 | Bed Bath & Beyond

The perfect winter accessory for Hogwarts students young and old. The Marauder’s Map throw blanket is 50% off and is a beautifully woven representation of Harry’s secret navigator. This 100% acrylic thrown will look brilliant over a sofa, hung up as tapestry, and of course, draped around any witch or wizard. It’s sixty inches long and forty-six inches wide so a sizable blanket at that. It can be washed in the machine and was made in the USA. Just because the gifting season is over doesn’t mean you can’t add a little more magic with a very thoughtful present to any Potterhead.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

Sheilah Villari

