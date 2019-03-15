Screenshot: Tercius Bufete

Update: The discount code is no longer active.

Right now, you can pick up 10,000 Amazon Coins for just $61. That’s a big deal, even if you’re more on iOS or Android.

Let me explain: If you have a game, like Hearthstone or a gacha game with in-app purchases, or an account that can be shared across different devices, you can make purchases on the Amazon version of the app with these coins and switch back to iOS or Android. (I’m sure we all have a Fire tablet sitting around somewhere right? They were $20 at one point.)

It’s a little bit of work but if you have those pesky things that keep taking your money, I believe they’re called kids, this is a must.