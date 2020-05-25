I Need Some Friggin' Batteries And You Probably Do Too So Buy a Bunch Of Them For $20

Energizer AA Batteries (48 Count) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Energizer AA Batteries (48 Count) | $20 | Amazon

I NEED SOME GODDAMN AA BATTERIES. I need them for my Xbox One controller. I need them for my string light . I need them for my cat’s motorized toy. Yet somehow, someway, I never have any of the friggin’ things around! Well, I’m about to solve that problem by buying this big pack of 48 (!) AA batteries for $20. Why settle for 12 or 24 when I can have enough batteries to survive the zombie apocalypse ?

You can also save a little more money if you decide to subscribe and get the batteries in regularly... but even I don’t need batteries THAT badly. You might though, I don’t know your life.

