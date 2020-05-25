It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

I Need Some Friggin' Batteries And You Probably Do Too So Buy a Bunch Of Them For $20

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
2.3K
2
1
Energizer AA Batteries (48 Count) | $20 | Amazon
Energizer AA Batteries (48 Count) | $20 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Energizer AA Batteries (48 Count) | $20 | Amazon

I NEED SOME GODDAMN AA BATTERIES. I need them for my Xbox One controller. I need them for my string light. I need them for my cat’s motorized toy. Yet somehow, someway, I never have any of the friggin’ things around! Well, I’m about to solve that problem by buying this big pack of 48 (!) AA batteries for $20. Why settle for 12 or 24 when I can have enough batteries to survive the zombie apocalypse?

Advertisement

You can also save a little more money if you decide to subscribe and get the batteries in regularly... but even I don’t need batteries THAT badly. You might though, I don’t know your life.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Friday's Best Deals: Google Pixel 3a, Hisense Quantum Dot TVs, Cuisinart Stainless Steel Pots and Pans, GlassesUSA Designer Brand Memorial Day Sale, and More

Saturday's Best Deals: Car Wash Kits, Marvel Must Haves, Butter London Nail Polish, and More

Last Day to Take 30% off Anything at FARM Rio

Buy a DeWALT Drill Set For $109 and Never Ask to Borrow a Drill Again