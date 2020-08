Anker 12 Outlets & 3 USB Ports Surge Protector Power Strip Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Anker 12 Outlets & 3 USB Ports Surge Protector Power Strip | $25 | Amazon

I find myself in sudden need of a new surge protected power strip. My current one just doesn’t have enough plugs. This $2 5 power strip from Anker has 12 (!) outlets on it, as well as three USB C ports for fast charging your devices. Of course, it also has surge protection, as any good power strip should. Really, what more is there to say?