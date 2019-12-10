It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

I’m Not Saying It’s a Sale on Magnets. But It’s a Sale on Magnets.

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.1K
4
Save
Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls | $22 | Speks | Promo code WhatTheSpek
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls | $22 | Speks | Promo code WhatTheSpek

It doesn’t matter how old you are, magnets are stupid fun. Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls make a terrific desk toy and right now, you can get them for 50% off. Each package comes with a thousand little balls that you can smush and form them into whatever geometric or asymmetrical thing you want. Use promo code WhatTheSpek to attract this discount to your shopping cart.

Advertisement

Note: Skip these if you have kids. I dunno what else to say here.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Tuesday's Best Deals: iPads, Aukey Accessories, Holiday Chocolates, and More

Don't Freeze Up, Snag a Puffer Jacket From Jachs For Only $38

These $10 TaoTronics Earbuds Are a Perfect Stocking Stuffer

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts