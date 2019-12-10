I’m Not Saying It’s a Sale on Magnets. But It’s a Sale on Magnets.

Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls | $22 | Speks | Promo code WhatTheSpek

It doesn’t matter how old you are, magnets are stupid fun. Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls make a terrific desk toy and right now, you can get them for 50% off . Each package comes with a thousand little balls that you can smush and form them into whatever geometric or asymmetrical thing you want. Use promo code WhatTheSpek to attract this discount to your shopping cart.

Note: Skip these if you have kids. I dunno what else to say here.