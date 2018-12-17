Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I’m not a good enough shot to have an opinion on whether it matters what kind of darts you put into your NERF blaster. I have to imagine that the official NERF-produced ones would fly a little truer, but of course that’s exactly what they would want me to think.

If you’ve done the research and come to the same conclusion (or just like to err on the side of caution), you should know that Walmart has a NERF N-Strike Elite 250-Dart Pack on sale today for just $15. That’s close to what you’d pay for generic ammo! Will they suddenly make you a NERF battle all-star with perfect aim and timing? Probably not. But maybe. Anything’s possible.

