It's all consuming.
I Just Cannot Get Over These Wintertime $25 Kirby Figurines, Up For Pre-Order Now

Elizabeth Henges
Banpresto Kirby Fluffy Puffy Mine (Kirby) | $25 | Amazon Banpresto Kirby Fluffy Puffy Mine (Waddle Dee w/ Snowman) | $25 | Amazon Banpresto Kirby Fluffy Puffy Mine (Waddle Dee) | $25 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
OH MY FREAKING GOD. LOOK AT THEM. THEY’RE SO CUTE. TOO CUTE. I MUST HAVE THEM. IT’S KIRBY, AND WADDLE DEE, AND A SNOWMAN, PLAYING IN THE SNOW. THEY’RE ONLY $25 A PIECE TOO. SURE THEY DON’T RELEASE UNTIL FEBRUARY BUT YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN FIGURINES ARE GONNA SELL OUT SO GO GO GO

I’m serious, go pre-order these ultra adorable buddies before they’re gone!

