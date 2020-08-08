I Just Cannot Get Over These Wintertime $25 Kirby Figurines, Up For Pre-Order Now

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Banpresto Kirby Fluffy Puffy Mine (Kirby) | $25 | Amazon
Banpresto Kirby Fluffy Puffy Mine (Waddle Dee w/ Snowman) | $25 | Amazon
Banpresto Kirby Fluffy Puffy Mine (Waddle Dee) | $25 | Amazon
OH MY FREAKING GOD. LOOK AT THEM. THEY’RE SO CUTE. TOO CUTE. I MUST HAVE THEM. IT’S KIRBY, AND WADDLE DEE, AND A SNOWMAN, PLAYING IN THE SNOW. THEY’RE ONLY $25 A PIECE TOO. SURE THEY DON’T RELEASE UNTIL FEBRUARY BUT YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN FIGURINES ARE GONNA SELL OUT SO GO GO GO
I’m serious, go pre-order these ultra adorable buddies before they’re gone!
