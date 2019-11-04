I Just Bought A 12.9” iPad Pro Refurbished, And Now It’s the Same Price New

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Just last week, I bought a refurbished 256GB iPad Pro 12.9” from Apple for $950, so it stands to reason that Amazon would match that price today for a brand new version of the same tablet. That’s $200 off list, and an all-time low price. I want to die a little.



I’ve been using the 12.9” Pro as my main computer for the past few days (I’m doing this blog on it right now), and it’s been a little bit of an adjustment from my Mac, but I love the thing. The screen is incredible, iPadOS has gotten surprisingly powerful, and it has access to Apple Arcade. What’s not to love?

Get it in silver or space gray, while supplies last.