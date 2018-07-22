If watching the first couple of episodes of season two of HBO’s Westworld is making you wonder what clues you missed in season one, you can grab the first season in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for just $19, about $30 less than usual.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
I Heard This Is a Great Westworld Deal, But It Doesn't Look Like Anything to Me
If watching the first couple of episodes of season two of HBO’s Westworld is making you wonder what clues you missed in season one, you can grab the first season in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for just $19, about $30 less than usual.