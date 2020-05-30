It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
I Heard Planescape Torment Was Good, So Get It and Icewind Dale for $30 on Switch

Elizabeth Henges
Planescape Torment &amp; Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions (Switch) | $30 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Planescape Torment & Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions (Switch) | $30 | Amazon
Planescape Torment & Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions (Xbox One) | $18 | Amazon

I swear, every time I tell someone I haven’t played Planescape Torment, they have a meltdown. Just an absolute meltdown! I mean, I heard it’s pretty damn good, but I write about video games—I don’t play video games. However, Planescape Torment (along with Icewind Dale, another Reportedly Good Game) got enhanced versions on the Switch, and I am tempted to pick the collection up for $30.

The Switch’s portability definitely plays to the advantage of longer, older RPGs. Playing on the go or on a big screen can be an attractive feature to me (in spite of staying inside most of the time), so I feel like I’d be way more likely to play Planescape Torment on Switch than, say, my PC.

But if that’s not a factor for you, the Xbox One version of these two games is also on sale, for $18. Yes, the Nintendo Tax is real. Pick your poison and get to... uh... whatever happens in these games!

