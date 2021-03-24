I Have No Idea What Recipes Are in It, but Pre-Order the Tomb Raider Cookbook for $27

Tomb Raider Cookbook

Image : Amazon

Tomb Raider Cookbook | $27 | Amazon

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider and Square Enix is celebrating. There’s no new Lara Croft game or anything. Instead, the big ticket item this year is an official Tomb Raider cookbook. You know, the franchise that is about cooking and food. According to the product description, the book features 40 recipes from locations she’s visited over the course of the series. The book is also part travel guide and talks about each location in greater depths. Frankly, why not? I own the WWE Cookbook and it’s far less cultured than this. If you want to cook with Lara, you can save 10% when you pre-order a copy at Amazon, taking this down to $27. Let me know how it is.