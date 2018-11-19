Starlink: Battle for Atlas [Switch] | $40 | Amazon

Starlink is the latest video game ecosystem (every game is an ecosystem now) to combine a digital game with real life toys, and it’s actually pretty fun, especially on Switch where you get to play as Star Fox.

Today only, Amazon’s selling the Switch starter kit (complete with an Arwing) for $40, and the PS4 and Xbox One kits for $50. We’re expecting to see the PS4 and Xbox One versions get as low as $35 this week for Black Friday, but $40 is the best deal we’d spotted for the Switch, so do a barrel roll over to Amazon and beat the crowds.