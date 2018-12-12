Pokemon Power Action Pikachu | $22 | eBay



You know, I really thought that Pokemon Power Action Pikachu would drop below $20 at some point during the holiday toy shopping season. And it’s possible it still will, but I’m the kind of person that likes to allow plenty of time for shipping and wrapping, because I remember the year when UPS missed getting all my deliveries to me by Christmas.

So while $22 isn’t quite as low as I was hoping for, it seems like the best deal going for anybody unwilling to play holiday chicken with the major retailers. For you adrenaline junkies who are still planning to wait it out — may the odds be ever in your favor. For the rest of us — free yourself from the watching and waiting, and don’t feel guilty. This is a respectable price.

