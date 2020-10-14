It’s Prime Day!
I Didn't Think True Beauty Existed Until I Saw This Dwight Schrute Sequin Pillow, Now Only $8

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Dwight Schrute Sequin Pillow | $8 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Who wouldn’t want a glorious reminder of one of the most iconic scenes from The Office? Season 5, Episode 13 gave us the very memorable “Stress Relief” entry into this classic American sitcom. As a Prime member, it can be yours for just $8. This pillow commemorates when Dwight cuts off the face of a CPR practice mannequin and puts it on his own face. He did this out of curiosity as to the realistic nature of Silence of the Lambs. “Turns out, it’s pretty realistic.” Suprise houseguests with the image underneath the sequins as you roll them up or down to hide or reveal. Red, black, and gold are all included in this Prime deal. But at this price grab all three. This is the perfect surprise gift for an Office super fan.

This will ship for free.

Sheilah Villari

