It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

I Desperately Need Chocolate, So Buy Way Too Many Reese's With Me For $6

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
1.1K
Save
Reese’s Miniature Party Pack | $6 | Amazon
Reese’s Miniature Party Pack | $6 | Amazon
Photo: Reese’s
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Reese’s Miniatures Party Pack | $6 | Amazon

The world’s been having a rough go of it the last few months. I’ve spent my fair share of days laying in bed, watching Tiger King and wasting away, but as it turns out, humans need to eat. Well, Reese’s count as a meal, right? You’ll have to wait until early May, but if you don’t mind this Reese’s Miniatures Party Pack is only $6 on Amazon. Apparently it comes with about 39 servings, and each serving is 3 mini peanut butter cups... I’ve done the math, and it’s definitely entirely too much chocolate and peanut butter.

Advertisement

But hell, treat yourself, right?

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes

Wisen Up With The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack, Now for Only $79

Saturday's Best Deals: GameStop Pro Day, Razer Arcade Stick, $5 Amazon Video Comedies, and More

Get a Good Night's Sleep (At Long Last) With the Finest Melatonin Gummies Around