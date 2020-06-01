It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
I Dare You to Eat Six 10 Oz. Cans of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts for $21

Gabe Carey
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts, 10 Oz. (Pack of 6) | $21 | Amazon

Can you scarf down six 10 oz. cans of Planters honey roasted peanuts? For $21, you can buy the whole pack and prove it. Down $10 from their usual price, these sweet and salty legumes will have you licking the bottom of the can. Be careful not to eat ‘em all in one go, however, because that would mean ingesting 9,600 calories in a sitting. But hey, they’re delicious so legally not even the disgraced Baby Nut can stop you. No matter how much Planters tries to make him a thing.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

