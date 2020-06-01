I Dare You to Eat Six 10 Oz. Cans of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts for $21

Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts, 10 Oz. (Pack of 6) | $21 | Amazon

Can you scarf down six 10 oz. cans of Planters honey roasted peanuts? For $21, you can buy the whole pack and prove it. Down $10 from their usual price, these sweet and salty legumes will have you licking the bottom of the can. Be careful not to eat ‘em all in one go , however, because that would mean ingesting 9,600 calories in a sitting. But hey, they’re delicious so legally not even the disgraced Baby Nut can stop you. No matter how much Planters tries to make him a thing.

