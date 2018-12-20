Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

I have nothing but fond memories of the 90s, and I love everything about the styles from that era. (#sorrynotsorry) If you feel the same, the Impossible Project Polaroid 600 96 Cam Instant Camera, on sale for $152 at Nordstrom, deserves your attention.



Its totally fresh color scheme will remind you of the days when things were crunk or fly or jiggy rather than lit or turnt or on fleek, and as long as instant cameras refuse to die, you may as well have the raddest one on the block. Better yet, if you order before noon Friday, you can actually get it here in time for Christmas and give someone the most amazing gift ever.

